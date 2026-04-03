Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

VirtueGuard: Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include ActionGuard runtime monitoring of prompts, actions, and tool calls, MCPGuard scanning for MCP vulnerabilities and prompt injections, Sub-10 millisecond latency detection..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.