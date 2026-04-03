HydroX AI

Enterprise security teams shipping LLM applications need HydroX AI to catch prompt injections and jailbreaks before they reach production; the <100ms firewall response time means you're blocking threats in real time, not reviewing logs after exploitation. Coverage of 30+ threat categories across toxicity, bias, and data exposure, combined with encrypted runtime monitoring, puts real teeth into the ID.RA and DE.CM functions most teams skip. Skip this if your LLM use is experimental or if you lack the engineering bandwidth to integrate red teaming into your deployment pipeline; HydroX assumes you're serious about adversarial testing, not just checking a compliance box.