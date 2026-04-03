Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aether AI is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Aether AI. AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best breach & attack simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous vulnerability discovery without hiring dedicated red teamers should run Aether AI. The platform's AI-driven attack simulation handles multi-vector testing at machine speed, covering both internal and external surfaces in ways manual penetration testing cycles cannot match, and its automated detection rule generation directly strengthens your ID.RA and DE.AE capabilities. Skip this if you need human-led red teaming with narrative context about business logic flaws; Aether AI excels at finding what exists, not why it matters to your specific threat model.
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Aether AI vs AI Gateway for your breach & attack simulation needs.
Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aether AI differentiates with Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage. AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms.
Aether AI is developed by Aether AI. AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aether AI and AI Gateway serve similar Breach & Attack Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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