Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

SecurityGenie - Non-Human Identities: Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and monitoring, Just-in-Time (JIT) permission generation, Least-privilege access policy enforcement..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.