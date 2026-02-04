Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by GlobalSign. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing fleets of IoT devices at scale should choose GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform for its PKI-backed certificate automation, which eliminates manual enrollment bottlenecks that plague most IoT deployments. GlobalSign's cloud CA infrastructure handles high-volume issuance and the platform covers the full lifecycle from device provisioning through revocation and decommissioning, earning strong marks across NIST PR.AA identity management and PR.DS data security controls. Skip this if your IoT footprint is small or experimental; the commercial pricing and operational overhead assume you're already managing hundreds or thousands of connected devices.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
PKI-based cloud platform for IoT device identity provisioning & lifecycle mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform: PKI-based cloud platform for IoT device identity provisioning & lifecycle mgmt. built by GlobalSign. Core capabilities include PKI-based digital certificate issuance backed by GlobalSign Certificate Authority, Automated device identity provisioning and auto-enrollment, Certificate lifecycle management including renewals and ownership transfers..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform differentiates with PKI-based digital certificate issuance backed by GlobalSign Certificate Authority, Automated device identity provisioning and auto-enrollment, Certificate lifecycle management including renewals and ownership transfers.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform is developed by GlobalSign. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and GlobalSign IoT Identity Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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