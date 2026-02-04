Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

BlueFlag Security Platform: SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access. built by BlueFlag Security. Core capabilities include Unified visibility into permissions across developers, service accounts, bots, and AI agents, Detection of over-privileged identities and permission drift across SDLC tools, Just-in-time access enforcement for elevated permissions..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.