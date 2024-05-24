CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

aem-hacker vs BloodHound

aem-hacker

aem-hacker

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
BloodHound

BloodHound

BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
aem-hacker
BloodHound
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Offensive Security
Offensive Security
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
797
10,325
Last Commit
Nov 2021
Aug 2025
Use Cases & Capabilities
Vulnerability Scanning
Offensive Security
Web Crawler
Exploitation
Neo4j
Azure
Red Team
Attack Paths
Lateral Movement
Reconnaissance
Penetration Testing
Graph
Community
Community Votes
0
4
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

aem-hacker vs BloodHound: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between aem-hacker and BloodHound for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between aem-hacker vs BloodHound?

aem-hacker, BloodHound are all Offensive Security solutions. aem-hacker AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetratio. BloodHound BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Az. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: aem-hacker vs BloodHound?

The choice between aem-hacker vs BloodHound depends on your specific requirements. aem-hacker is free to use, while BloodHound is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between aem-hacker vs BloodHound?

aem-hacker is Free, BloodHound is Free. aem-hacker offers a free tier or is completely free to use. BloodHound offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is aem-hacker a good alternative to BloodHound?

Yes, aem-hacker can be considered as an alternative to BloodHound for Offensive Security needs. Both tools offer Offensive Security capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can aem-hacker and BloodHound be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, aem-hacker and BloodHound might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Offensive Security tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

