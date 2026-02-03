AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

MDaemon Technologies MDaemon Hosted Edition: Hosted email server solution with security features. built by MDaemon Technologies. Core capabilities include Annual subscription licensing, Support for 50 to 2500 users, Trial key conversion..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.