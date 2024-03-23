Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adversary Emulation Library is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. EDR Healthcheck is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Horizon3.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building a testing program from scratch should start with Adversary Emulation Library because it's free, well-maintained, and maps directly to real adversary TTPs instead of generic control checklists. The library has 2,076 GitHub stars and covers MITRE ATT&CK techniques across multiple threat groups, giving you actual playbooks to run rather than vague scenarios. Skip this if your team lacks the time or expertise to operationalize emulation plans internally; you'll need engineers who can translate documentation into executable tests, not a turnkey platform that runs attacks for you.
Security teams that doubt their EDR is actually catching attacks should run EDR Healthcheck before your next board meeting; it runs autonomous penetration tests that expose detection gaps your vendor's marketing claims won't reveal. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous visibility into which attack techniques slip past your controls and why. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that remediates findings automatically; Healthcheck tells you what's broken, not how to fix it.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing
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Common questions about comparing Adversary Emulation Library vs EDR Healthcheck for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
Adversary Emulation Library: A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats..
EDR Healthcheck: Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing for EDR validation, Real-world attack technique simulation, Endpoint detection capability measurement..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adversary Emulation Library is open-source with 2,076 GitHub stars. EDR Healthcheck is developed by Horizon3.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adversary Emulation Library and EDR Healthcheck serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases. Key differences: Adversary Emulation Library is Free while EDR Healthcheck is Commercial, Adversary Emulation Library is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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