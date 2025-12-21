Security teams deploying large language models in production need continuous red teaming before vulnerabilities reach users, and Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM tests for the specific attacks that matter: prompt injection, jailbreaking, and data leakage across hundreds of known LLM attack patterns. The platform covers OWASP LLM Top 10 vectors and delivers threat modeling tied to risk assessment and adversarial event analysis, giving you the threat intelligence most red teaming tools skip. Skip this if you're looking for a general LLM governance platform or need to audit third-party models you don't control; Adversa is built for teams responsible for their own deployed models.

Dreadnode Crucible

AI security teams that need hands-on red teaming practice without burning real infrastructure budget should start with Dreadnode Crucible, where 65+ hosted challenges let you exploit actual LLM vulnerabilities like prompt injection and fingerprinting before you face them in production. The free tier removes friction for teams testing whether AI red teaming belongs in their security program, and the PyRIT integration means you're learning techniques that map to Microsoft's standard toolkit. Skip this if your organization treats red teaming as a once-yearly compliance checkbox; Crucible assumes you want to build repeatable muscle memory across your team.