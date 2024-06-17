Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Geordie AI Agent Management: AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance. built by Geordie AI. Core capabilities include Agent inventory and discovery across platforms, Agentic fingerprinting across code, APIs, and endpoints, Real-time behavioral observability..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.