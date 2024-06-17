Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Dreadnode Spyglass: AI red teaming platform for adversarial testing of deployed AI systems. built by Dreadnode. Core capabilities include Launch adversarial attacks against deployed AI systems, Execute operations via Strikes and Runs, Add custom targets, datasets, and scoring mechanisms..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.