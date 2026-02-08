Advanced Facial Biometrics

Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume digital onboarding will see friction drop immediately with Advanced Facial Biometrics; the vendor's cloud-native architecture handles authentication without requiring customers to build or maintain biometric infrastructure. Wultra's NIST CSF 2.0 alignment in identity management and access control is solid, and the 39-person vendor size means you're getting direct support rather than enterprise support theater. Skip this if your primary concern is liveness detection at scale or if you need on-premises deployment; Wultra's strength is frictionless verification for customer acquisition flows, not hardened internal access control.