Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

FACEKI Identity Verification (eKYC/AML): AI-driven eKYC/AML identity verification platform with global doc support. built by FACEKI. Core capabilities include Real-time identity verification (~30 seconds) using facial recognition, Passive liveness detection via single snapshot, AML, PEP, and sanctions screening..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.