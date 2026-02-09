Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. URO is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers running large-scale crawls or working with messy URL datasets will find URO indispensable; it strips out duplicates, invalid entries, and noise that bloat scope and slow down reconnaissance. At 1,428 GitHub stars with sustained active development, it's proven itself in real workflows where URL deduplication directly cuts crawling time by 40 to 60 percent. Skip this if your scope is under 5,000 URLs or you're already filtering upstream; URO solves a specific pain point and doesn't pretend to be a full reconnaissance framework.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs URO for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
URO: A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. URO is open-source with 1,428 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and URO serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while URO is Free, URO is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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