Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. testssl.sh is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
DevOps and security teams running their own infrastructure will move fastest with testssl.sh because it gives you certificate and protocol results in seconds without any agent, UI, or account overhead. Its 8,956 GitHub stars reflect real adoption; the tool handles STARTTLS, custom ports, and serialized testing across thousands of endpoints in a single bash loop. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, automated remediation, or a dashboard that executives will understand; testssl.sh is a command-line scanner you run on-demand, not a compliance platform.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs testssl.sh for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
testssl.sh: testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. testssl.sh is open-source with 8,956 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and testssl.sh serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while testssl.sh is Free, testssl.sh is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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