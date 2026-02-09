testssl.sh

DevOps and security teams running their own infrastructure will move fastest with testssl.sh because it gives you certificate and protocol results in seconds without any agent, UI, or account overhead. Its 8,956 GitHub stars reflect real adoption; the tool handles STARTTLS, custom ports, and serialized testing across thousands of endpoints in a single bash loop. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, automated remediation, or a dashboard that executives will understand; testssl.sh is a command-line scanner you run on-demand, not a compliance platform.