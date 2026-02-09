Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Sublist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters running initial reconnaissance need Sublist3r because it aggregates subdomain enumeration across multiple OSINT sources and search engines in a single Python script, cutting research time on scope mapping. The tool has 10,855 GitHub stars and requires no API keys or paid subscriptions, making it accessible for individual practitioners and small teams. Skip this if your workflow depends on real-time passive DNS feeds or if you need a GUI; Sublist3r is CLI-only and relies on search engine indexing lag, so it won't catch freshly provisioned infrastructure.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Sublist3r for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Sublist3r: Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Sublist3r is open-source with 10,855 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Sublist3r serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while Sublist3r is Free, Sublist3r is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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