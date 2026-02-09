SigThief

Red team operators and security researchers who need to validate anti-virus evasion tactics will get the most from SigThief because it lets you test signature-stripping attacks without building custom tools. The 2,290 GitHub stars signal it's the de facto standard for this specific workflow among offensive security practitioners. Skip this if you're looking for a general malware analysis platform; SigThief does one thing,signature extraction and transplantation,and makes no pretense at doing anything else.