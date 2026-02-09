Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Recon-ng Framework is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Penetration testers and red teams running initial reconnaissance campaigns will get immediate value from Recon-ng Framework because its modular architecture lets you chain custom reconnaissance modules without context switching between tools. The 5,448 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that the framework has real operational maturity despite being free. Skip this if your team needs commercial support, compliance documentation, or automation that integrates with ticketing systems; Recon-ng is built for hands-on operators, not for reducing manual workflow overhead.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Recon-ng Framework for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Recon-ng Framework: A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Recon-ng Framework is open-source with 5,448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Recon-ng Framework serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while Recon-ng Framework is Free, Recon-ng Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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