Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. PEzor is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Red teamers and penetration testers running adversary simulations need PEzor to pack shellcode and PE files without triggering static signatures that commodity AV will catch immediately. The tool's 2,077 GitHub stars reflect adoption by practitioners who've validated it in real engagements, and its open-source status means you can audit or modify the packing routines if your targets run custom detection. Skip this if you're looking for post-exploitation frameworks with C2 built in; PEzor does one thing,obfuscation,and doesn't bundle command infrastructure.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs PEzor for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
PEzor: An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. PEzor is open-source with 2,077 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and PEzor serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while PEzor is Free, PEzor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox