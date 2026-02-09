Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Havoc Framework is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Red teams and penetration testers building custom C2 infrastructure will find Havoc's malleable profiles and team collaboration features faster to operationalize than Cobalt Strike, especially at zero cost. The 8,200-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contribution to payload obfuscation and evasion techniques that actually work against modern defenses. Skip this if your priority is managed C2 services or Windows-only operations; Havoc's strength is flexibility for operators who want to own their implant behavior, not outsource it.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Havoc Framework for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Havoc Framework: Open-source C2 framework for red team ops and adversary simulation. Core capabilities include Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering differentiates with Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing. Havoc Framework differentiates with Multi-operator collaborative teamserver, HTTP/HTTPS and SMB listener support, Demon implant/agent with in-memory execution.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Havoc Framework is open-source with 8,237 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Havoc Framework serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while Havoc Framework is Free, Havoc Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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