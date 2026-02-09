Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application
Security engineers and AppSec teams building GraphQL APIs need Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application to understand how attackers actually exploit schema design flaws, authentication bypasses, and query complexity attacks before they ship code. The 1,677 GitHub stars signal it's the standard hands-on lab for GraphQL threat modeling, with intentional vulnerabilities that mirror real production mistakes rather than contrived scenarios. Skip this if your team only needs automated scanning tools; this is a manual testing and developer education play, not a replacement for runtime API security.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
A deliberately vulnerable GraphQL application designed for security testing and educational purposes, containing multiple intentional flaws for learning GraphQL attack and defense techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application: A deliberately vulnerable GraphQL application designed for security testing and educational purposes, containing multiple intentional flaws for learning GraphQL attack and defense techniques..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application is open-source with 1,677 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Advanced Data Pilfering is Commercial while Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application is Free, Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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