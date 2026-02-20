Advai Platform: AI testing & monitoring platform for secure, compliant AI deployment. built by Advai. Core capabilities include AI model performance testing, AI security testing, AI safety evaluation..

SUPERWISE Platform Policies: Automated policy-based governance for AI model monitoring and alerting. built by superwise. Core capabilities include Static threshold policies with fixed boundaries, Moving average thresholds based on historical patterns, Distribution comparison using statistical distance functions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.