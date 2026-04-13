Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. random_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
PHP teams still maintaining legacy 5.x codebases will find real value in random_compat; it backports cryptographically secure random_bytes() and random_int() functions that didn't exist before PHP 7, eliminating the need for custom entropy solutions or risky workarounds. The library has 8,181 GitHub stars and comes from Paragon Initiative Enterprises, a vendor with genuine cryptography expertise. Skip this if you're already on PHP 7+, where these functions are native and built-in.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs random_compat for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
random_compat: A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. random_compat is open-source with 8,181 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and random_compat serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Adronite is Commercial while random_compat is Free, random_compat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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