random_compat

PHP teams still maintaining legacy 5.x codebases will find real value in random_compat; it backports cryptographically secure random_bytes() and random_int() functions that didn't exist before PHP 7, eliminating the need for custom entropy solutions or risky workarounds. The library has 8,181 GitHub stars and comes from Paragon Initiative Enterprises, a vendor with genuine cryptography expertise. Skip this if you're already on PHP 7+, where these functions are native and built-in.