Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

NodeJsScan: Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.