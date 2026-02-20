aDolus Software Supplier Discovery: Identifies blacklisted & monitored software vendors in OT/ICS supply chains. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Identification of blacklisted or restricted vendors within software supply chain, Detection of third-party and fourth-party vendor components buried in products, Mapping of which products and product lines use a specific vendor's components..

Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity: GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs. built by Caspia Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security property generation for SoC verification, Security asset identification through design analysis, Threat modeling automation..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.