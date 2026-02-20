aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity: GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs. built by Caspia Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security property generation for SoC verification, Security asset identification through design analysis, Threat modeling automation..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.