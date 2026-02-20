aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity: GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs. built by Caspia Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security property generation for SoC verification, Security asset identification through design analysis, Threat modeling automation..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.