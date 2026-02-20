Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by aDolus Technology. DeviceTotal is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DeviceTotal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best firmware & embedded security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing OT and IoT device security will find aDolus FACT uniquely useful because it analyzes compiled binaries without needing source code, solving the core problem of tracking vulnerabilities in embedded systems you don't control. The vendor maps CVEs to actual products through AI-driven correlation rather than guesswork, and supports Windows, QNX, Linux, and real-time operating systems across a single platform. Skip this if your priority is IT-only asset management or you need pre-built integrations beyond AWS; the small vendor footprint means integration roadmap moves slower than market leaders.
Operations teams managing OT/IoT environments without dedicated vulnerability tools will see immediate value in DeviceTotal's agentless approach, which discovers and prioritizes risk across 700+ device vendors without requiring agent deployment on constrained hardware. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, mapping your actual attack surface and surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities before they reach your network. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR or ticketing workflows; DeviceTotal's strength is visibility and triage, not orchestration.
SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT.
Agentless AI platform for OT/IoT/network device vuln & risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT vs DeviceTotal for your firmware & embedded security needs.
aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..
DeviceTotal: Agentless AI platform for OT/IoT/network device vuln & risk mgmt. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless device security posture assessment, AI-driven vulnerability prioritization, CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking..
Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT differentiates with Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale. DeviceTotal differentiates with Agentless device security posture assessment, AI-driven vulnerability prioritization, CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking.
aDolus FACT is developed by aDolus Technology. DeviceTotal is developed by DeviceTotal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT and DeviceTotal serve similar Firmware & Embedded Security use cases: both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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