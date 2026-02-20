aDolus FACT: SaaS platform for software supply chain monitoring across IT, IoT, and OT. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Binary Composition Analysis (BCA) without source code requirement, Metadata Composition Analysis (MCA) using release files and end artifacts, Continuous CVE and CPE tracking at scale..

DeviceTotal: Agentless AI platform for OT/IoT/network device vuln & risk mgmt. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless device security posture assessment, AI-driven vulnerability prioritization, CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.