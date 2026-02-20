aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®: Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection. built by ReversingLabs. Core capabilities include AI-driven complex binary analysis without source code, Malware and threat detection using 400 billion file threat intelligence database, Code tampering identification and reproducible build verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.