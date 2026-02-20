aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.