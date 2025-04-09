N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

Todyl Unified Platform: Unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs with SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC. built by Todyl. Core capabilities include SASE for secure connectivity and network protection, Endpoint security with consolidated protection, SIEM for centralized threat detection and compliance..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.