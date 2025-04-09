Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. Todyl Unified Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Todyl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
MSPs managing security for SMB and mid-market customers should pick Todyl Unified Platform because it bundles SASE, EDR, SIEM, and MXDR under one pane of glass, eliminating the tool-sprawl that kills margins and response time in managed services. The platform covers eight of the NIST CSF 2.0 core functions including Continuous Monitoring and Incident Management, with 24/7 expert detection built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if you need a best-of-breed best-in-breed approach for any single function; Todyl trades peak performance in any one area for operational simplicity across the whole stack.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
Unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs with SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs Todyl Unified Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
Todyl Unified Platform: Unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs with SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC. built by Todyl. Core capabilities include SASE for secure connectivity and network protection, Endpoint security with consolidated protection, SIEM for centralized threat detection and compliance..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. Todyl Unified Platform differentiates with SASE for secure connectivity and network protection, Endpoint security with consolidated protection, SIEM for centralized threat detection and compliance.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. Todyl Unified Platform is developed by Todyl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and Todyl Unified Platform serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox