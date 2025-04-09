Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint is a commercial managed detection and response tool by SonicWall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated SOC staff should choose SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint for its flat-rate monthly billing and no-minimum deployment, which lets you scale detection to exactly what you need without long-term lock-in. The vendor covers the full incident lifecycle across NIST Detect, Respond, and Recover functions with 24/7 analyst monitoring and twice-monthly audits, so you're not building SOC maturity from scratch. Skip this if you're Enterprise with existing security operations and deep tool standardization around CrowdStrike or Sentinel One; the white-glove onboarding adds overhead for teams that just need another managed service bolted on.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
24/7 MDR service for endpoint security with SOC monitoring and response
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint: 24/7 MDR service for endpoint security with SOC monitoring and response. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include 24/7 SOC monitoring and response, Proactive threat hunting, Immediate breach containment and mitigation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint differentiates with 24/7 SOC monitoring and response, Proactive threat hunting, Immediate breach containment and mitigation.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint is developed by SonicWall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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