N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response: MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring powered by Blackpoint Cyber technology. built by Secure Halo. Core capabilities include 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat hunting, Endpoint agent deployment for continuous monitoring, Real-time network and asset visibility..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.