N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR: Managed XDR service built on CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale platform. built by Reveald. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring and response through Cyber Fusion Center, Deployment and configuration of CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, Alert triage and investigation..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.