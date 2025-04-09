Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Reveald. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated SOC capacity should pick Reveald Managed XDR for its 24/7 triage and investigation service backed by CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, which means faster incident validation without building headcount. The vendor covers detection and response across NIST DE.CM and RS.MA functions, with visibility extending beyond Falcon to Trellix and other third-party tools. Skip this if you need forensics-grade investigation depth or recovery automation; Reveald prioritizes alert triage and reporting over post-incident hardening activities.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
Managed XDR service built on CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale platform
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR: Managed XDR service built on CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale platform. built by Reveald. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring and response through Cyber Fusion Center, Deployment and configuration of CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, Alert triage and investigation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR differentiates with 24/7 monitoring and response through Cyber Fusion Center, Deployment and configuration of CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, Alert triage and investigation.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR is developed by Reveald. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and Reveald ManagedExtended Detection and Response XDR serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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