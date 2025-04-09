N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

Guardz MDR Powered by AI: AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed SOC with threat hunting and analysis, SentinelOne Singularity EDR integration for endpoint protection, Identity threat detection and response for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.