Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. Guardz MDR Powered by AI is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Guardz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without in-house SOC capacity will get real value from Guardz MDR Powered by AI, specifically because it pairs 24/7 threat hunting with identity-layer detection that actually catches account takeovers and token theft before they reach endpoints. The SentinelOne Singularity integration handles endpoint telemetry while the platform's behavioral AI engines do the heavy lifting on identity anomalies across Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, covering the attack surface most managed services half-ass. Smaller organizations or those already running mature internal SOC operations will find the breadth of integrations and automated response actions overkill; this tool is built for teams that need someone monitoring when theirs can't.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs Guardz MDR Powered by AI for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
Guardz MDR Powered by AI: AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed SOC with threat hunting and analysis, SentinelOne Singularity EDR integration for endpoint protection, Identity threat detection and response for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. Guardz MDR Powered by AI differentiates with 24/7 managed SOC with threat hunting and analysis, SentinelOne Singularity EDR integration for endpoint protection, Identity threat detection and response for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. Guardz MDR Powered by AI is developed by Guardz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and Guardz MDR Powered by AI serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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