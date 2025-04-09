Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. Blackpoint CompassOne MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that can't staff a 24/7 SOC should evaluate CompassOne MDR for its human-led response model, which actually closes the gap between alert and containment rather than dumping findings into your queue. The vendor's patented detection logic and AI-enhanced filtering meaningfully reduce alert noise compared to commodity MDR offerings, and its incident-to-intelligence feedback loop tightens dwell time reduction across repeat attack patterns. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident analysis and deep recovery orchestration; Blackpoint prioritizes detection and active containment over post-breach investigation depth.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
MDR service with 24/7 SOC, endpoint & cloud protection, and AI-enhanced alerts
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs Blackpoint CompassOne MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
Blackpoint CompassOne MDR: MDR service with 24/7 SOC, endpoint & cloud protection, and AI-enhanced alerts. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include 24/7 Security Operations Center with human-led response, Unified endpoint and cloud protection, Patented detection logic with AI-enhanced alerts..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. Blackpoint CompassOne MDR differentiates with 24/7 Security Operations Center with human-led response, Unified endpoint and cloud protection, Patented detection logic with AI-enhanced alerts.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. Blackpoint CompassOne MDR is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and Blackpoint CompassOne MDR serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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