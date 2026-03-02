Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

ZERON

Mid-market and enterprise risk leaders who need to translate cyber exposure into boardroom language should evaluate ZERON; its QBER quantification model converts technical findings into financial metrics like Annual Loss Expectancy, which actually moves budget conversations. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions end-to-end, including vendor risk and external attack surface visibility that most GRC tools bolt on as afterthoughts. Skip this if your team still thinks risk management means checking compliance boxes; ZERON assumes you want to measure and optimize risk appetite, not just document controls.