Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Workiva Workiva Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Workiva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Enterprise and mid-market finance teams managing complex regulatory reporting across SOX, SEC, and sustainability frameworks should pick Workiva Workiva Platform because it bundles financial controls management, audit workflows, and regulatory submission into one system rather than forcing data between point tools. The platform's real-time collaboration with permission management and centralized data traceability directly address GV.RM and ID.RA, letting you document risk decisions and compliance evidence in one auditable source. This is not the right fit if your primary need is operational GRC or threat-based risk assessment; Workiva Platform is built for financial and sustainability compliance, not IT security governance.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability
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Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Workiva Workiva Platform for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Workiva Workiva Platform: Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability. built by Workiva. Core capabilities include Real-time collaboration with permission management and version control, AI-powered automation for drafting content and analyzing risks, Controls management and audit management..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. Workiva Workiva Platform is developed by Workiva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Workiva Workiva Platform serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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