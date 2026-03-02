Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Workiva Workiva Platform

Enterprise and mid-market finance teams managing complex regulatory reporting across SOX, SEC, and sustainability frameworks should pick Workiva Workiva Platform because it bundles financial controls management, audit workflows, and regulatory submission into one system rather than forcing data between point tools. The platform's real-time collaboration with permission management and centralized data traceability directly address GV.RM and ID.RA, letting you document risk decisions and compliance evidence in one auditable source. This is not the right fit if your primary need is operational GRC or threat-based risk assessment; Workiva Platform is built for financial and sustainability compliance, not IT security governance.