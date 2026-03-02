Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Telos Xacta 360 is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Telos Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing federal compliance or seeking continuous authorization should pick Telos Xacta 360 for its always-on ATO capability, which collapses the traditional annual assessment cycle into real-time risk visibility. FedRAMP High authorization support and CSRMC compliance coverage mean your authorization artifact never goes stale, and the platform's strength in NIST GV functions (Organizational Context, Risk Management Strategy, Oversight) reflects that governance-first design. This tool is not for organizations primarily hunting detection and response; its architecture prioritizes compliance assessment over anomaly hunting, making it a poor fit if continuous monitoring for active threats is your near-term security investment.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization
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Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Telos Xacta 360 for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Telos Xacta 360: Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization. built by Telos Corporation. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance assessment, Always-on authorization, Automated risk management..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. Telos Xacta 360 is developed by Telos Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Telos Xacta 360 serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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