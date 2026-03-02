Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Telos Xacta 360

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing federal compliance or seeking continuous authorization should pick Telos Xacta 360 for its always-on ATO capability, which collapses the traditional annual assessment cycle into real-time risk visibility. FedRAMP High authorization support and CSRMC compliance coverage mean your authorization artifact never goes stale, and the platform's strength in NIST GV functions (Organizational Context, Risk Management Strategy, Oversight) reflects that governance-first design. This tool is not for organizations primarily hunting detection and response; its architecture prioritizes compliance assessment over anomaly hunting, making it a poor fit if continuous monitoring for active threats is your near-term security investment.