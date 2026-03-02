Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

SureCloud GRC

Mid-market and enterprise security teams juggling multiple compliance frameworks and vendor risk programs should pick SureCloud GRC for its third-party risk management module, which handles questionnaires and contract management in ways that actually reduce manual spreadsheet work. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions including supply chain risk (GV.SC) and policy enforcement (GV.PO), and its continuous controls monitoring collects evidence automatically rather than requiring quarterly scrambles. Skip this if you need deep technical detection capabilities or threat-specific risk scoring; SureCloud prioritizes compliance and governance over cyber risk quantification.