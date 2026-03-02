Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Sprinto AI GRC

Startups and SMBs drowning in compliance checkbox work should pick Sprinto AI GRC for its automated evidence collection; it cuts the manual audit prep that typically consumes half your security team's time. The platform covers 200+ standards and monitors vendor risk in real time, which matters more for smaller teams without dedicated compliance staff. Skip this if you need deep technical controls automation or if your organization runs highly customized frameworks; Sprinto's strength is in getting you audit-ready fast, not in replacing your security operations.