Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling third-party ecosystems will get the most from MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC; its automated fourth-party risk assessment and supply chain monitoring directly address NIST CSF 2.0 GV.SC, which most GRC platforms treat as an afterthought. The platform's AI-driven control testing and continuous monitoring eliminate the manual audit cycles that typically consume months, and its native SOX compliance automation matters if you're publicly traded or heading that direction. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response automation; MetricStream prioritizes governance and control effectiveness over forensics and recovery workflows.