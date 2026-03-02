Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

LogicGate Risk Cloud

Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams drowning in manual evidence collection and fragmented risk assessments should start with LogicGate Risk Cloud; its Spark AI automation and Monte Carlo quantification turn scattered control data into actual risk numbers that executives understand. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its 40+ pre-built GRC applications mean you're not building from a blank canvas. Skip this if your organization runs a lean compliance function or needs deep detection and response capabilities; LogicGate is fundamentally a risk visibility and program management tool, not a security operations platform.