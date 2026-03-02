Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

IntelliGRC Platform

Mid-market and SMB compliance teams drowning in manual evidence collection will see the fastest ROI from IntelliGRC Platform, specifically its automated gap analysis and System Security Plan generation that cuts weeks out of audit prep cycles. The platform covers 8 NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance, risk, and continuous monitoring, with built-in STIG and configurable benchmark scanning that keeps compliance posture live instead of snapshot-based. Skip this if your organization needs deep detective capabilities or forensic depth; IntelliGRC is compliance-first and leans toward monitoring and policy enforcement over incident response workflows.