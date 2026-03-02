Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Immuta Data Domains is a commercial data access governance tool by Immuta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value. Data teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to scale access controls across decentralized data silos should choose Immuta Data Domains for its local steward approval workflows, which actually work at scale instead of creating bottlenecks at a central governance layer. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA rigorously through its metadata registry and role-based entitlements, letting you enforce policy without rebuilding your data architecture. Skip this if your organization still operates a single centralized data warehouse or lacks dedicated data stewards; the decentralized model assumes you've already fragmented into domain ownership.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Data teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to scale access controls across decentralized data silos should choose Immuta Data Domains for its local steward approval workflows, which actually work at scale instead of creating bottlenecks at a central governance layer. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA rigorously through its metadata registry and role-based entitlements, letting you enforce policy without rebuilding your data architecture. Skip this if your organization still operates a single centralized data warehouse or lacks dedicated data stewards; the decentralized model assumes you've already fragmented into domain ownership.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
Decentralized data governance platform enabling local data access control
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Immuta Data Domains for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Immuta Data Domains: Decentralized data governance platform enabling local data access control. built by Immuta. Core capabilities include Decentralized data domain management, Local data steward access approval workflows, Metadata registry for policy authoring..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. Immuta Data Domains is developed by Immuta. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Immuta Data Domains serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox