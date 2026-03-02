Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value. Data teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to scale access controls across decentralized data silos should choose Immuta Data Domains for its local steward approval workflows, which actually work at scale instead of creating bottlenecks at a central governance layer. The platform covers ID.AM and PR.AA rigorously through its metadata registry and role-based entitlements, letting you enforce policy without rebuilding your data architecture. Skip this if your organization still operates a single centralized data warehouse or lacks dedicated data stewards; the decentralized model assumes you've already fragmented into domain ownership.