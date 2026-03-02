Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

IBM OpenPages

Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing compliance across multiple regulatory frameworks will get the most from IBM OpenPages for its native handling of third-party risk and policy orchestration at scale. The platform covers eight of NIST CSF 2.0's Govern function areas, particularly strong in organizational context and supply chain risk management, which matters if your audit workload involves vendor assessments. Skip this if your team is still manually running spreadsheet-based controls or if you need lightweight, single-framework compliance tracking; OpenPages assumes you're mature enough to justify the implementation lift.