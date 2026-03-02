Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. IBM OpenPages is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations managing compliance across multiple regulatory frameworks will get the most from IBM OpenPages for its native handling of third-party risk and policy orchestration at scale. The platform covers eight of NIST CSF 2.0's Govern function areas, particularly strong in organizational context and supply chain risk management, which matters if your audit workload involves vendor assessments. Skip this if your team is still manually running spreadsheet-based controls or if you need lightweight, single-framework compliance tracking; OpenPages assumes you're mature enough to justify the implementation lift.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions
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Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs IBM OpenPages for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
IBM OpenPages: AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Business Continuity Management, Data Privacy Management, Financial Controls Management..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. IBM OpenPages is developed by IBM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and IBM OpenPages serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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