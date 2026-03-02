Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Hyperproof GRC

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see immediate ROI from Hyperproof GRC because its AI automates control mapping across 120+ frameworks, cutting weeks of busywork into days. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions,rare depth for GRC tools,and integrates directly with your existing stack through 15+ connectors including ServiceNow and GitHub, meaning you're not bolting on another siloed system. Skip this if your organization needs threat detection or incident response baked in; Hyperproof stays in the policy and audit lane, leaving that work to your SIEM.