Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Hyperproof GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Hyperproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see immediate ROI from Hyperproof GRC because its AI automates control mapping across 120+ frameworks, cutting weeks of busywork into days. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions,rare depth for GRC tools,and integrates directly with your existing stack through 15+ connectors including ServiceNow and GitHub, meaning you're not bolting on another siloed system. Skip this if your organization needs threat detection or incident response baked in; Hyperproof stays in the policy and audit lane, leaving that work to your SIEM.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Hyperproof GRC for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Hyperproof GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt. built by Hyperproof. Core capabilities include AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. Hyperproof GRC is developed by Hyperproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Hyperproof GRC serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox