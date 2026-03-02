Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Finosec

Financial services compliance teams in startups and mid-market firms should pick Finosec to automate governance workflows that otherwise consume 40% of their security staff's time. The platform covers the full NIST Govern function,organizational context through supply chain risk management,which means you're not stitching together separate tools for policy, access reviews, and vendor assessments. Skip this if you need detection or response capabilities; Finosec is governance-only and assumes your detection stack lives elsewhere.