Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC

Mid-market and SMB compliance teams drowning in manual audit prep and control evidence collection should look at Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC first; its ChatGRC agent actually reduces the busywork of pulling documentation across multiple frameworks instead of just promising to. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and policy enforcement, and it handles multi-framework compliance without forcing you into a single standard. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic investigation capabilities or forensic-grade evidence chains; Cypago prioritizes compliance automation over investigation workflows.